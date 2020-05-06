Barr, Gorton in COVID-19 teleconference Wednesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sixth District U.S. Rep. Andy Barr will host a COVID-19 Teletown Hall meeting Wednesday night.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton will join Barr.

Barr hopes to update constituents on the federal response to COVID-19. Gorton will discuss the impact of COVID-19 locally.

This event will be from 7:00-8:00 p.m.

Residents of Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District can call 877-229-8493 (pin 110108) to access the call.

Congressman Barr and Mayor Gorton will provide updates on COVID-19, then take questions from callers.