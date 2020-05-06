AGs step up efforts to block robocalls

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State attorneys general, including Kentucky’s Daniel Cameron, once again are pushing the phone industry to do more to block annoying robocallers.

In a letter sent to USTelecom, the leading organization representing telecommunications providers, the coalition of AGs urges the association to further develop robocall traceback and other tools suited to law enforcement needs.

Illegal robocalls create unnecessary disruptions and can lead to confusion and even fraud for Kentucky consumers, Cameron said.

The letter asks USTelecom to advance the ITGs abilities in identifying robocall campaigns, trends and business ecosystems; conducting automated traceback investigations; and coordinating with relevant law enforcement agencies.

A key part of any action would be for USTelecom to develop and roll out an online platform to collect live data from carriers and robocall-blocking apps. When USTelecom or a law enforcement agency detects an illegal robocall campaign, the law enforcement agency would then be able to submit a subpoena to USTelecom in a streamlined online portal.

The process would allow for rapid review by USTelecom and provide law enforcement agencies the ability to expedite subpoena procedures and access the platform to quickly retrieve relevant data. The platform would bolster law enforcement investigations and could potentially lead to attorneys general offices issuing temporary restraining orders that could stop a live robocall campaign.