50 head of cattle stolen from Montgomery farm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking information on the theft of 50 head of mixed-color steers from a farm.

Taken from a farm on Howard’s Mill Road, which runs east from Mt. Sterling to the Preston community, the steers weighed between 600 and 700 pounds.

The cattle had the “FG” brand on their left hip.

The theft may have occurred during the past several weeks.

Anyone with information should call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at 859.498.8704, report it on the district’s website or email at tips@montgomerycountysheriff.net.