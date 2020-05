FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County saw an increase of 20 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday bringing the total to 313 cases, according to the Lexington-Fayette Health Department.

Out of those 20 new cases, the health department reports 18 were confirmed at the Federal Medical Center which now has 53 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

According to the health department, there have been a total of nine deaths in Fayette County related to the virus.