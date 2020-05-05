Southern Elementary students celebrate teacher with video

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While students continue learning at home, many teachers continue to go above and beyond. In Lexington, students at Southern Elementary wanted to honor their teacher Judy Reynolds.
The students were set to perform a musical called ‘Bare Necessities’ before the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite no in-person performances, Reynolds was able to make sure the students still got to perform their musical virtually.
Tara Lee Waters shared a video on Facebook that said in part, “Southern Elementary was supposed to knock out socks off again last week with their production of the Jungle Book Kids. Instead they each recorded themselves singing (& some of them dancing) ‘The Bare Necessities’ to create this awesome snapshot of what a great show they were working on.”
Waters says the kids range from 3rd through 5th grade.
