State has youngest death, prison numbers push up totals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tests results from Green River Correctional Institute created a surge in Kentucky coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The state also had its youngest death reported Tuesday.

During his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 625 new cases. Of those, 309 were at Green River, where state leaders have tested 1,081 inmates and staff. Of those, 1,029 results now are back.

Beshear said the remaining 316 positives, which alone would have been the largest one-day total, were influenced by “catch up” reports from Friday, the weekend, and Monday.

Together, the numbers push the state’s total cases to 5,822.

Of the totals, 95 new cases were in Jefferson, four in Fayette, and one each in Anderson, Jackson, Jessamine, Rockcastle and Madison, among other counties.

The governor also reported 14 deaths, including four each in Jefferson and Kenton counties, and two in Jackson County.

The deaths included a 35-year-old in Jefferson County. Beshear had few details about the person, but said he thought the patient had few contributing factors.

The state now has 275 coronavirus-related deaths.

The number of people who have recovered in the state topped 2,000 to 2,058.

Armed with the results of the Green River tests, state leaders are now implementing a plan to address the “complete snapshot” of the facility, according to Executive Cabinet Director Michael Brown.

The inmates will be isolated into four groups. The prison’s design allows that separation.

One wing will be those who have tested positive, another will be inmates who tested negative but were exposed to people who are positive, a third will be for those who tested negative and weren’t exposed, and a fourth of inmates who are vulnerable.