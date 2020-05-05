Police ask help with ‘restless’ homeless residents

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some area law enforcement agencies say they are seeing an “slight” increase in homeless residents taking shelter in unoccupied buildings in their areas.

The kind of movement often happens when the weather changes and starts to get nicer.

Winchester Police posted on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday asking for residents’ help.

“We have seen a slight increase in homeless squatting in unoccupied spaces in the downtown area. These situations are hard to detect unless someone reports it to the police department,” the post said.

“We will investigate the incident and coordinate community aid for the homeless through our local partners,” the department noted.