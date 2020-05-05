Nashville storm turns deadly, thousands still without power

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVQ/WKRN) – A brutal storm that ripped through Nashville Sunday turned deadly when a firefighter was killed reportedly by a falling tree limb, WKRN-TV reported.

Some 164,000 customers were without power across Tennessee as of Tuesday morning, according to PowerOutage.

The storms knocked down trees and took out power lines. According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts reached 72 miles per hour. The agency says it marks the fifth fastest wind-gust officially measured in Nashville history.