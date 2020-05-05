Lextran receives $13.8 million grant for COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s public transit authority is receiving a multi-million dollar grant from the CARES Act to help pay for its coronavirus outbreak response.

Lextran will receive a $13.8 million grant for operating, preventative maintenance and administrative expenses, which are necessary to maintain service during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

- Advertisement -

CARES Act money can also be used to help pay for Lextran’s development and implementation of policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance.