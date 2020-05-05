Kentucky man charged in social media threat against governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Federal prosecutors have charged a Kentucky man who had a stockpile of weapons at his home with threatening Kentucky’s governor and state police on social media.

In court documents, authorities say 25-year-old Jeremiah Wooley made the threats apparently in reference to a social media post about state troopers going to a Kentucky church to enforce social distancing.

Police arrested Wooley at his home in Kevil last week and charged him with making threats against the governor and state police under a false name. Investigators found about a dozen firearms at Wooley’s home, including a .50-caliber rifle, handguns and shotguns.