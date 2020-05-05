High waters creates dangerous situations across southern Kentucky

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Heavy rainfall Monday night proved to be too much for local rivers and streams in some locations across central and eastern Kentucky.

Several local roads were covered with water, prompting the National Weather Service out of Louisville to remind the public about safety during flooding situations.

We've had several reports of standing water in Casey County, KY, this morning with the showers and storms that moved through. If you encounter flooded roads, remember to turn around, don't drown! A flood warning remains in effect for the area through 1230pm EDT/1130am EDT #kywx — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) May 5, 2020

According to the London Police Department, several roadways are covered by water and areas creeks are overflowing due to heavy rain.