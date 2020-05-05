High waters creates dangerous situations across southern Kentucky

By
Justin Roth
-
0
High Water Images in Southern Kentucky

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Heavy rainfall Monday night proved to be too much for local rivers and streams in some locations across central and eastern Kentucky.

Several local roads were covered with water, prompting the National Weather Service out of Louisville to remind the public about safety during flooding situations.

According to the London Police Department, several roadways are covered by water and areas creeks are overflowing due to heavy rain.

High Waters in London, Ky

 

