God’s Pantry Food Bank receive Toyota grant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington is among the recipients of a new round of grants by the Toyota USA Foundation.

The food bank received $55,000.

Toyota awarded a total of $2.5 million to nonprofits across the nation to address crucial needs – particularly food assistance – in many urban hot spots and communities where Toyota operates.

Toyota has a plant in Georgetown, Ky.

The donations also encourage education, particularly STEM programs.

“We pivoted our foundation’s focus from STEM education to support the surge in demand for food assistance across the country,” said Mike Goss, Toyota USA Foundation president. “As we head into summer, and looking beyond, we also recognized the need to support a variety of e-learning programs with resources to expand access, engage youth and parents, and assist teachers.”

To date, including the above grants, Toyota has provided more than $8 million in funding to communities across the U.S. This includes donating over half a million protective face shields for healthcare professionals, the majority of which were produced at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) in Georgetown.

“Our team members are passionate about meeting the needs of our local community,” said Susan Elkington, president of TMMK. “We are grateful to play a small role in helping support our communities during this crisis and I want to strongly encourage other local leaders, businesses and individuals to find ways within their circles, small or large, to support our local community during this time.”