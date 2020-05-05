First child tests positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teenager has become the youngest person to test positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County, according to the State Journal.

The Franklin County Health Department refused to give the patient’s specific age or gender, according to the report.

The health department did tell the newspaper the teen is self-isolating and is the first case in the county related to another case, but wouldn’t say if it is a family member.

Franklin County has 14 confirmed cases, and all but two of those patients have recovered, according to the health department.