Emotional pain continues at Jackson County nursing home

ANNVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The emotional pain continues at a Jackson County nursing home as two more patients have died.

According to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department, a 70-year-old female and a 95-year-old female, both residents of Jackson Manor in Annville, became the 10th and 11th COVID-19-related deaths in Jackson County.

The department also said no new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Clay, Jackson, and Rockcastle counties, which is its service area.

Of the 59 cases in Jackson County, all but six have come from the nursing home, including 13 staff.

In all, 20 people from the nursing home have recovered, according to the health department.

Once the virus first showed up in the facility, it spread like wildfire. The nursing home went from three positive cases to 40 in one day, according to the health department.