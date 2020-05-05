Elk hunt drawing with be done virtually

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – It may not have quite the excitement of the traditional in-person drawing but that doesn’t mean the annual unveiling of hunters for the 2020 Kentucky elk hunt won’t go on.

This season’s unveiling will be held 1 p.m. (Eastern) May 16 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

- Advertisement -

Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the event will be held virtually without an audience.

Hunters can view the unveiling on the WPRG-TV Facebook page or the Mountain Arts Center Facebook page. The video will also be uploaded to the WPRG-TV YouTube page following the live event.

Kentucky is offering 594 elk permits through its quota drawing for the 2020 season. This total includes 175 archery/crossbow permits for a bull or cow; 150 firearm permits for bulls; 244 firearm permits for cows; and 25 youth permits.

Related Article: Driver killed when roof blown off during storm lands on car

The number of nonresidents drawn may not exceed 10 percent.

Results will be uploaded to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources website by May 20 under the MyProfile tab.

Elk hunters are selected by a random drawing conducted by the state’s Information Technology agency. The drawing is separately audited and verified by an independent accounting firm to ensure the transparency and accuracy of the results.