Cumberlands students will receive ‘CARES’ funds this week

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Undergraduate students at University of the Cumberlands in Willamsburg, Ky., will soon receive emergency assistance funding from the University as part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed last month by Congress.

In total, Cumberlands is disbursing $1,398,399 in federal emergency aid to eligible undergraduate students who switched from in-seat classes to online classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cumberlands is providing all eligible in-seat undergraduate residential students with a one-time payment of $1,000. Additionally, all eligible in-seat undergraduate commuter students will receive a one-time payment of $500.

To be eligible for funding, students must take undergraduate courses in-seat at the Williamsburg campus and qualify for federal financial aid.

Quentin Young, Vice President for Finance at Cumberlands, says students should begin receiving the funding this week.

“Many of our students and their families are feeling the strain of this global crisis, especially financially,” said Young. “By putting dollars into their hands, we hope to help offset some of the costs they have incurred from campus disruptions related to the coronavirus. We are following the guidelines provided by the U.S. Department of Education and are allocating funding in a way that impacts the greatest number of students.”

This financial distribution is part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which was established and funded by the federal government through the CARES Act.

The purpose of the funding is to provide emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus.