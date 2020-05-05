Crank & Boom celebrates educators with Non-Traditional Ice Cream

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day and Crank & Boom is honoring it with the next flavor in the Team Kentucky line-up which is now open for pre-orders. It’s called NTI: Non-Traditional Ice Cream.

The flavor honors all of the teachers, educators, students and parents who are working together to keep kids engaged and learning during this crazy time through NTI: Non- Traditional Instruction.

Crank & Boom describes the flavor as a funfetti ice cream mix of birthday cake with colorful rainbow sprinkles.

$2 from the sale of each pint will benefit Arbor Youth Services to end youth homelessness.

Pre-ordering for this flavor closes Thursday, May 7 at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday is the last day to order nationwide shipping for Mother’s Day. More information on other available flavors from Crank & Boom can be found HERE.