Ale-8-One honors local graduates with special edition bottle

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Winchester-based Ale-8-One honored local high school graduates with a limited edition specialty soft drink label.

The label pays tribute to the 2020 Class of George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.

Because of the coronavirus, the Class of 2020 across the country has missed out on things like prom, spring sports and traditional graduations.

Ale-8-One wanted to do its part to recognize and pay tribute to a class that has shown class during a difficult time when the coronavirus was robbing them of so many lifetime memories.