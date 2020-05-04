UPDATE: Child will recover from gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is charged with evidence tampering after a 3-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself while playing with a gun, Lexington Police say.

As WTVQ previously reported, police were called to the 1200 block of Old Main Street at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Officers found the 3-year-old injured from a gunshot wound.

He’d apparently found the weapon in the home and was playing with it, according to Sgt. Donnell Gordon. The child is expected to recover.

Richard Shelton, 28, was charged evidence tampering, according to Gordon.