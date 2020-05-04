Versailles’ Tonges among high school officials honored

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following the completion of the 2020 KHSAA Swimming & Diving season, the Association has chosen the finalists for the sport’s Official of the Year Award. Of the 204 licensed officials in swimming, Ruth Ann Bode (Fisherville) and Terri Tonges (Versailles) were chosen as finalists with Bode selected as the 2020 KHSAA Swimming Official of the Year.

The KHSAA will honor the top licensed officials for the 2019-20 season during the course of the year, with the honorees for each sport chosen in the weeks immediately following each respective sport’s championship.

Finalists in each sport are selected through a combination of not only on-field/court performance but local association activity and leadership, training efforts and the mentoring of newer officials.

One official in each sport will be named “Outstanding Official of the Year” for his/her sport in appreciation of their dedication and service to schools and student-athletes across the state.

Winners are selected following consultation with local assigning secretaries, veteran officials’ observers, coaches throughout the state and additional staff review. Each finalist will receive a commemorative watch and certificate courtesy of the Officials Division Trust Fund, with the Official of the Year receiving an additional recognition award.

2019-20 KHSAA Outstanding Officials (winners in bold)

FIELD HOCKEY – Megan McGrath (Louisville), Jamie Gatewood (Louisville)

SOCCER – Terry Linscott (Radcliff), Gustavo Turmero (Madisonville)

VOLLEYBALL – Mike Wooten (Paducah), Doug Grinnell (Elizabethtown)

FOOTBALL – Shaun Williams (Lewisport), Jordan Tarrence (Lexington), Gary Wise (Louisville)

WRESTLING – Brett Branson (Cincinnati, Ohio), Jon Eschan (Union)

SWIMMING – Ruth Ann Bode (Fisherville), Terri Tonges (Versailles)