Showers and Storms For Tuesday, Then Frost for the Weekend

Did you enjoy the fantastic weather for the start of the workweek? I hope you did, I’m tracking our next weather maker, which arrives tonight. After a soggy couple of days, some nice weather arrives on Thursday. This weekend, some of you may see frost. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Mostly Cloudy, with showers and storms, as lows cool to the upper 40s.
TUESDAY – Mostly Cloudy and breezy, with showers and storms, as highs warm to right around 60.
