Sewer line work brings more street closures, detours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The months-long work to replace two miles of sewer lines through the Euclid Avenue area and UK campus will bring additional traffic closures this week.

Starting Thursday, May 7, South Upper Street will be closed from Winslow to Bolivar, and Winslow will be closed from Jersey Street to South Upper, according to the city.

This closure is expected to last for one and a half weeks.

The closure will allow crews to replace the old sewer pipe with a new line. Bolivar Street between Mill and Upper, which is currently closed for work on the sanitary sewer, will have one lane open to facilitate the detour.

Commuters on Upper Street can avoid the closure by taking Cedar Street to Mill Street to Bolivar Street which will reconnect them to Upper.

Waze will be updated to show the temporary closures and to help commuters in the area.

Pedestrians should only use open sidewalks and cross at crosswalks. Drivers should be extra cautious in construction areas. Slow down and watch for cyclists, pedestrians and construction workers.

This work continues Lexington’s multi-year project to replace two miles of sanitary sewer line from Oliver Lewis Way to Tates Creek Road, through the University of Kentucky campus and the Euclid business district.

The original sanitary sewer is nearly 80 years old and in disrepair. Construction on the Euclid sewer project began in February.