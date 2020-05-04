Nursing homes finding new ways to share ‘visitation’

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – With deaths related to the coronavirus continuing to mount in the state, long-term care facilities are finding unique and innovative ways for families to share time together, even if it can’t be in-person.

Technology such as Facebook and other social media platforms are playing an increasing role in linking families with parents and grandparents.

And even more, facilities are building visitation rooms where families can almost interact in person without risking the spread of the highly contagious disease.

A nursing facility in Campbell County is among the latest to build such a room, allowing relatives to almost drive right up to their loved ones.