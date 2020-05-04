Ninth death reported at nursing home ravaged by COVID-19

ANNVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ninth person has died at a nursing home hit hard by the coronavirus in Jackson County.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department says the most recent victim at Jackson Manor in Annville is a 59-year old woman.

The health department says all but six of the county’s 59 positive coronavirus cases have come from the nursing home.

To date, 40 residents and 13 staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to health officials.

Once the virus hit Jackson Manor, it spread like wildfire, going from three cases to forty in one day, according to health officials.