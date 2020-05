LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A man is in the hospital after police say he was run over by his own truck.

Lexington Police say it happened around 11:30 Sunday night on Remington Way.

They say the man crashed his truck, and for an unknown reason got out of his vehicle. Police say the truck was still in gear and rolled on top of him.

Reconstructionists were called to help at the scene.

Police say the man has potentially life-threatening injuries.