Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus critical of weekend rally at Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus on Monday released a statement critical of Saturday’s “Freedom Rally” at the Capitol.

This is the statement from the caucus, which is made up of nine state lawmakers, all in the Democratic minority:

“We are appalled, but not shocked, by what took place at the Capitol on Saturday. It didn’t take long for those attending the so-called Freedom Rally to show their true colors, from waving Confederate flags and automatic weapons to flashing white supremacy symbols. We call on those legislators who attended to denounce these actions, and to apologize for the hurt they inflicted on their constituents, their legislative colleagues, and the commonwealth’s reputation. COVID-19 is a devastating disease, one that has hit the African-American community particularly hard, and the last thing we need is to have those infected with bigotry using it to further their hatred.”

An estimated 1,000 demonstrators rallied against Kentucky’s coronavirus restrictions. Some people carried American and Confederate flags, wore military-style gear and carried guns as they denounced Governor Andy Beshear’s coronavirus restrictions, calling them “arbitrary” and “unconstitutional.” One sign referred to the governor as “Adolf Beshear.”

Many protesters did not practice proper social distancing as much of the crowd was tightly packed. People wearing protective masks were encouraged to remove them.

Four state representatives and one state senator, all Republicans, spoke at the event. They criticized the governor for hurting workers and businesses by refusing to immediately reopen the state’s economy.

During his Sunday COVID-19 briefing, the governor was asked for his reaction to what went on at the rally. The governor called the behavior and some of the things that were said at the protest, “reckless.” He was critical of the state lawmakers who spoke of the event, saying they have to be more responsible given their position and the platform it affords.