Journey cancels remaining 2020 tour dates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Journey, one of the most popluar rock bands of more than a generation, is canceling its 2020 tour dates, including June 29 in Cincinnati and Sept. 9 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

In its announcement, the band cited the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions on large gatherings. Making the decision now allows fans and concert-goers to exercise refund options now, the band said.

- Advertisement -

The band had planned to tour with The Pretenders.

Journey’s founding member and guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda issued a joint statement today: “There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first. Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus.

“We would like to thank all doctors, nurses, police, other first responders and essential workers for their heroic efforts; as well as our fans for doing everything possible to stay safe. We would also like to send The Pretenders our best wishes and hope to see them in the future. We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available. In the meantime, please Don’t Stop Believin’ in the wonder of life and in each other.”

Related Article: Clinic in Lexington offers coronavirus antibody testing

Journey’s tour partners at Live Nation will ensure ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options including a full refund, or you can request a 150% credit + Live Nation will donate the number of tickets originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines.

For more details, visit livenation.com/refund.