Intersection of South Upper and Winslow Streets to close for about a week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The intersection of South Upper and Winslow Streets will be closed for sewer construction starting Thursday, May 7th.

Upper Street will be closed from Winslow to Bolivar, and Winslow will be closed from Jersey Street to S. Upper.

- Advertisement -

The closure is expected to last about a week and a half.

The city says it’s needed to replace an old sewer pipe with a new line.

Bolivar Street between Mill and Upper, which is currently closed for work on the sanitary sewer, will have one lane open to facilitate the detour.

You can avoid the closure on Upper Street by taking Cedar St. to Mill St. to Bolivar St. which will reconnect you to Upper.

If you’re walking, you should only use open sidewalks.

This is all part of Lexington’s multi-year project to replace two miles of sanitary sewer line from Oliver Lewis Way to Tates Creek Road.

The original line is nearly eighty years old.

The project began in February.

Visit LexingtonKY.gov/EuclidSewer for traffic information and updates about the project.