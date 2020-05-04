Golf fans still can aid Barbasol charities

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Even though the 2020 Barbasol PGA golf championship has been canceled, golf fans and sponsors still can help the five charities that benefit from the tournament.

The Barbasol Championship is encouraging tournament sponsors and fans to contribute to one of the five local nonprofits partnered with the PGA TOUR event’s charitable arm, Caddie127. The charities include All God’s Children, Kentucky Children’s Hospital (UK HealthCare), the Kentucky Region of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Refuge for Women, and the Woodhill Community Center (Lexington Leadership Foundation).

#GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity that will take place May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

“During this time of global uncertainty, it’s imperative for us to continue supporting our amazing local philanthropic community and the children and families they serve,” said tournament director Bryan Pettigrew. “The critical services and programs they provide, to those most in need, are counted on now, more than ever.”

This new day is organized by GivingTuesday and is being held in addition to the annually scheduled GivingTuesday event that will still take place on Dec. 1, 2020.

In partnership with GivingTuesday’s global network of leaders, partners, communities and generous individuals, this event is set to spark an increase in grassroots generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.

People can show their generosity in a variety of ways to participate in #GivingTuesdayNow – whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes, every act of generosity counts. \

The movement is currently focused on opportunities to give back to communities and causes in safe ways that allow for social connection and kindness even while practicing physical distancing.

#GivingTuesdayNow is an opportunity for people around the world to stand together in unity–to use their individual power of generosity to remain connected and heal.

The 2021 Barbasol Championship is a PGA TOUR event that will be played July 15 – 18, 2021 at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville.

The Barbasol Championship provides its winner with 300 FedEx Cup Points and a two-year PGA TOUR exemption and a trip to the PGA Championship. The 2019 winner of the Barbasol Championship was Jim Herman.