Gas line explosion causes massive fire in Fleming County

Was out flying and watch this happen. Posted by Josh Clark on Monday, May 4, 2020

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A gas line explosion caused a huge fire off Highway 1013 in Fleming County Monday afternoon, according to Fleming County Emergency Management.

In this video, shot by pilot Josh Clark, flames can be seen blazing through timberland on a hill. The fire was reported just before 5:00 p.m.

The pipeline explosion was three miles outside of Hillsboro, according to emergency management officials.

The explosion and subsequent fire was in a remote area. No homes or businesses were threatened, according to emergency management. No one was hurt.

The pipeline belongs to Texas Eastern, according to emergency management officials. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

An estimated two acres of land on the hillside burned, according to emergency management. No land in the Daniel Boone National Forest was affected, according to officials.

Residents said on Facebook the explosion could be heard and smoke could be seen for miles.