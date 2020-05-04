Frankfort Police ask for public’s help finding missing teen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort Police are looking for a missing teenager.

Investigators say 16-year old Brooke Alexandria Cate, of Frankfort, went missing Friday, May 1, around 9:00 p.m.

Police say she’s 5’2,” 160 lbs. She has hazel-brown eyes.

Investigators say she has a double ear lobe piercing along with a belly and tongue piercing.

They say she carries a rose gold iPhone.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Frankfort Police at 502-875-8582 or Crime Stoppers at 502-875-8648 or the teenager’s mother, Kristen Cate at 386-868-6790.