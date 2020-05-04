Even with reopenings in sight, needs mount

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the state gets closer to phasing in the reopening of segments of the economy and state residents grow more restless, the needs of those impacted by the two month shutdown shouldn’t be forgotten.

With that in mind, Blue Grass Community Foundation and United Way of the Bluegrass are pushing “Take 5 to Give 5″ to the Coronavirus Response Fund. The effort Tuesday, May 5 is part of GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of generosity.

- Advertisement -

The Foundation and United Way say the process is easy:

Take 5 minutes Donate what you can at https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/coronavirus: $5,000, $500, $50, or even $5 DOUBLE your donations with a total of $50,000 in match dollars, made possible with a gift of $35,000 provided by the Jenna and Mathew Mitchell Family Foundation at Blue Grass Community Foundation further amplified by an additional $15,000 from United Way of the Bluegrass Tell 5 friends and share on social media with the hashtags #Take5toGive5 and #GivingTuesdayNowKY Follow UWBG and BGCF on Facebook for fun giveaways and updates!

The Coronavirus Response Fund, a partnership of United Way of the Bluegrass and Blue Grass Community Foundation has awarded more than $460,000 in grants to organizations across 13 counties providing access to food, health care, transportation, information and other basic needs.

More information about the Coronavirus Response Fund, a full list of grant recipients and donation instructions can be found at bgcf.org/coronavirus.

“We know that these are challenging times for all of us, which is why we encourage everyone who wants to do good to start where you are, use what you have and do what you can,” said Blue Grass Community Foundation President/CEO Lisa Adkins. “If you’re able, join us on Tuesday, May 5 and Take 5 to Give 5 to the Coronavirus Response Fund, because every dollar matters.”