Ethereal Brewing Public House adjusting to socializing through online orders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ethereal Brewing Public House had a different start compared to other businesses, they opened on April 13th but instead of opening their doors, they were forced to roll with the punches through online services.

The brewery is selling beer and food to go on their website, so they can continue moving forward as a business.

- Advertisement -

Customers are ordering their beer and food and then picking it all up at the brewery drive-thru.

Andrew Bishop, the owner, and general manager of Ethereal Brewing says customers are continuing to support them online but not only is it good for the brewery but bishop says for people coming to pick up their orders, it can be the highlight of that person’s day, just to see another friendly face.

“It’s been a very interesting experience trying to get creative and still being open during this time. Breweries and bars are known to be very social places and a lot of the business is because people come in, they sit down, they either want to talk to the bartenders or other people while they have a drink so it’s definitely not the same,” Bishop says.

He says it will be interesting to see what happens as businesses slowly start opening, not only because of the restrictions but also with how comfortable customers will feel going back into these establishments.

He says their job moving forward is to make people feel safe.

Bishop’s advice for other businesses during these uncertain times is to keep calm and get creative with what you can do, continue to work towards something positive.

If you would like to order from Ethereal Brewing, head to their website.