With deep roots, fire department honors grads (WATCH)

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – With high school graduations canceled or significantly delayed by the coronavirus epidemic for the seniors of 2020, many are lamenting the loss of that special moment.

But others have noted they will have a story to tell years from now that few others will have experienced.

And groups across the country are adding to that legacy with one-of-a-kind tributes.

The Richmond Fire Department is just one example, using the department’s deep roots — from homegrown 30-year veterans to recent graduates — to congratulate the class of 2020 in Madison County, which includes Madison Central and Madison Southern high schools.