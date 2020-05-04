Coronavirus outbreak at Green River has inmates and loved ones scared

MUHLENBURG COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The governor says COVID-19 test results from the Green River Correctional Complex will be hard to see.

The prison will be using them to house different prisoners based on whether they’ve tested positive and their risk.

The virus has spread quickly in close quarters ravaging jails across the country.

“It is bizarre. It is barbaric like when I’m telling you, I’m trying to hold back tears right now,” says Phoenix Shepherd. Her husband is at Green River.

We promise prisoners no cruel and unusual punishment but some loved ones of Green River inmates say in the time of coronavirus the prison isn’t upholding that promise.

“I understand that these guys are in prison and back then they were charged with a crime, however they’re more than just an inmate, they’re more than just a number. They are humans and there are people who love them,” says Shepherd.

She says there’s a stigma around prisoners, like her husband, as if their lives don’t matter.

“No matter what the world or anyone else thinks of them.. they matter,” says Shepherd.

And she says the prison isn’t protecting them by not following CDC guidelines quickly enough.

Shepherd says inmates have to beg to have their temperatures checked and if they’re not feeling well they’re sent to “the hole” which is isolation. She says this keeps them from wanting to report symptoms.

Some families are suing the prison and warden asking for release.

Shepherd isn’t part of that but wants the same. She’s been holding protests in Frankfort.

She says her husband is severely asthmatic and will likely die if he gets the virus.

“If you’re not going to send more people home, then do something and do it quick because if not, there will be more cases and there will be more deaths, unfortunately, and they weren’t sent to prison to die,” says Shepherd.

At least two inmates have died.

The governor has ordered testing for everyone there calling the situation scary and dangerous.

Shepherd isn’t the only one anxiously awaiting the results.

Kayleigh Watson says when she calls her boyfriend she can hear coughing in the background.

“You never know when they’re gonna call anymore. You just kind of sit there and wait and hope that they’re still okay because we just don’t know and you know everyday it’s something worse and it’s rough,” says Watson.

Many inmates have made signs asking the governor to please not let them die in prison.

We tried taking these claims to the warden but no call back and the health department referred us back to the prison.

There’s no information about what sort of safety guidelines are being followed, leaving families fearful. They’re demanding the prison charged with their loved ones’ care adjust to the times to do a better job of protecting them.