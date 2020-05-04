Co-op says it doesn’t anticipate meat shortages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With national meat processors warning of meat shortages and companies like Costco already limiting meat purchases, a Lexington-area food co-op says its local partnerships remain strong and no shortages are in sight.

According to a statement Monday, the Good Foods Co-op, which has been around 48 years, continues to receive regular deliveries from the Kentucky Proud farmers and ranchers.

“We do not foresee any supply-side disruptions to our availability of fresh and frozen meat products at Good Foods,” General Manager Kat Luchtefeld said.

The majority of Good Foods Co-op’s meat products are sourced locally or regionally from smaller producers, meaning less distance to travel and fewer people involved from farm to table.

“We’ve been in close contact with our local producers throughout the pandemic, and are beyond grateful for their dedication to step up and keep our neighbors fed with sustainably- and responsibly-raised meat products. Furthermore, these producers are taking additional steps to prioritize the health and safety of their workers and products during this challenging time, including ample employee distancing in their production facilities and monitoring employee temperatures,” Luchtefeld explained.

The Co-op works with:

Marksbury Farm – Lancaster, Ky.

Farmer Joe’s – Salvisa, Ky.

Rolling Fork Organic Farm – Gravel Switch, Ky.

Stone Cross Farm – Taylorsville, Ky.

Foothills Country Meats – Monticello, Ky.

The Co-op said Kentucky producers have kept it well-stocked in fresh produce, milk, eggs, bread and other items.’

“While Good Foods Co-op, like all grocers, has recently experienced temporary shortages of some products due to unprecedented demand, we want our customers to know that these shortages are not due to any shortage in supply. Nationally, experts are optimistic about the security and stability of our food system so long as people only buy what they need for a week or two at a time,” the general manager noted.

To help meet shopper and staff needs during this time, Good Foods has implemented a host of policy changes including special shopping hours for seniors and the immune-compromised, one-way aisles, social distancing markers throughout the store, curbside service of the café menu, curbside grocery pickup for Co-op owners, a midday closing to allow for thorough cleaning/staff break time, protective barriers at checkout, a mandatory face-covering policy for staff and paid sick leave for all employees.

The Co-op is located on Southland Drive.