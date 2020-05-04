911 Hero: Brandon Wagers, London Fire Department

Putting out fires and saving lives was something Brandon Wagers always aspired to do. By age 17, he was serving as a volunteer. Now, almost 17 years later, he's a captain for the London Fire Department.

LONDON, KY (WTVQ)- Putting out fires and saving lives was something Brandon Wagers always aspired to do. By age 17, he was serving as a volunteer. Now, almost 17 years later, he’s a captain for the London Fire Department.

“Really, I thought, ‘Man, that’s a really cool thing as a young kid,” said Wagers. “As I got older with my hometown, I kind of thought, ‘Hey, that’s something I wanted to do. I always wanted to help people.'”

Whether it’s fire, a car crash or even a medical emergency, the draw to help people is most rewarding part of the job for Wagers.

“I’m here for my community. I want to do everything I can for the department, our community and anyone who’s passing through our town or whatever. I want to be for them,” said Wagers.

Wagers is now at the point in his life, where he’s spent nearly half of that time with London Fire Department, he’s helped inspire others to become firefighters and plans to continue to inspire and help others for as long as his body will allow it.

“Enjoying coming to work is a big thing for me. I’ve had other jobs in the past where i say, ‘Hey, I’ve done this task,'” said Wagers. “You do your job, but when you actually come into work and enjoy your job everyday, I think it’s a blessing.”