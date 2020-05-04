Traffic stop nets marijuana arrest

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 25-year-old Hustonville, Ky., man is charged with marijuana trafficking following a traffic stop early Monday morning in Danville.

Zachary D. Devine was charged after Danville Police officer Jacob Farley stopped a car in which Devine was a passenger at 12:46 a.m. on West Lexington Street. The car had a headlight out and the license plate light also was out, according to the Danville Police Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

Farley smelled marijuana and Devine admitted to smoking the drug earlier, according to the Facebook post. When searched, Farley found 37.66 grams — just over an ounce — of marijuana and $3,214 in Devine’s pants, the police post said.

A small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia were found in the car.

The driver was cited for no head light and plate non illuminated while Devine was arrested for trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.