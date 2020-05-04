2-year-old dies after being shot in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- A 2-year-old in Elizabethtown is dead after he was shot Sunday afternoon according to WHAS.

According to Elizabethtown Police, officers responded to the 1200 block of Woodland Drive around 4 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound.WHAS reports he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s parents and two young siblings were at the home at the time of the shooting, according to WHAS. A spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Police said the department would conduct a “dynamic” and “lengthy” investigation before deciding whether any criminal charges are appropriate.

The identity of the 2-year-old has not been released.