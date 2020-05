LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A young child was shot Sunday afternoon, but is expected to survive, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say it happened at a home in the 1200 block of Old Main Street around 1:45 p.m.

Police did not release the age or gender or where the child was hit. Investigators say they’re trying to determine how it happened, but no one was initially charged, as the investigation continues.