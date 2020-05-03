Travel Advisory: Intersection on UK campus to close Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The intersection of Rose Street and Avenue of Champions on the University of Kentucky campus is scheduled to be closed Monday, May 4, for sewer work.

The closure is expected to last five days, according to officials.

The closure will allow for the connection of a new sanitary sewer line to an existing manhole. Columbia Gas will also complete work on gas lines in the intersection.

Access to buildings and driveways in the area will still be available.

Drivers wishing to access Euclid from Rose Street will need to utilize Rose Lane to Liden Walk.

Drivers who want to access Euclid from Limestone should take Maxwell to Linden Walk.

After the intersection reopens, drivers may access Euclid via Rose Street. Drives on Euclid wishing to reach Limestone will be encouraged to take Woodland Avenue to High Street.