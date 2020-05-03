Tracking Strong to Severe Before Sunshine Returns on Monday

A weather maker, pushing across Central, Southern, and Eastern Kentucky, will spark strong to severe storms Sunday evening. Sunshine returns for Monday. I’m tracking cooler than normal temperatures next week. Expect highs in the 50s by Mother’s Day. Some may even see frost next weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, with strong to severe storms, as lows cool to the upper 40s.
SUNDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the upper 60s.
