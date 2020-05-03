Owner of non-profit animal shelter cited in animal cruelty case

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WTVQ) – The owner of a non-profit animal shelter in Elliott County was cited after Kentucky State Police investigated animal cruelty complaints.

Investigators say they obtained a search warrant on Saturday for the Trixie Foundation Animal Shelter in Sandy Hook.

Troopers seized 90 dogs due to poor living conditions and unsatisfactory care, according to KSP.

The owner and founder of the shelter, 68-year old Randy Skaggs, of Sandy Hook, was cited for 12 counts of improperly disposing of dead animals, according to State Police. Investigators say more charges are pending the results of veterinarian records.