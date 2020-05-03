FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Frankfort.

KSP says the shooting involved Frankfort Police on Saturday night just before 9:00 p.m. outside a home on Hiawatha Trail.

State Police say the initial investigation indicates Frankfort Police responded to a disturbance call of a man who was intoxicated and armed.

KSP says when officers arrived, they were confronted by the man, who came out of the house with a gun and that’s when the officers shot him.

He was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, according to KSP.

The suspect’s name was not released.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team investigates all officer-involved shootings in Kentucky.