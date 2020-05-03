Nursing home in Jackson County ravaged by COVID-19 has another positive test

ANNIVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another resident has tested positive for the coronavirus at a nursing home ravaged by the illness in Jackson County.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department says all but six of the county’s 59 total cases have come from the Jackson Manor nursing home in Annville.

The health department says eight residents of the home have died from the virus.

Forty of the nursing home’s 53 positive cases have been residents, the rest are staff, according to the health department.

In all, twenty people from the nursing home have recovered, according to the health department.

Once the virus first showed up in the facility, it spread like wildfire. The nursing home went from three positive cases to forty in one day, according to the health department.