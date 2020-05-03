Kentucky receives $15 million in federal money for public health and safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Kentucky received more than $15-million to respond to the public health and safety effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded nearly $8.3 million to strengthen testing, containment and treatment as well as to help Kentucky make progress toward safely re-opening the economy.

The U.S. Department of Justice Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Fund delivered $6.8 million to Kentucky to help state and local governments respond the virus’ spread.

These federal funds were made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the largest economic rescue package in history.

In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has so far had a $10 billion impact on Kentucky, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky.

The Republican leader says legislation has delivered $3 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities.

The legislation also created the Paycheck Protection Program, which is helping nearly 42,000 Kentucky small businesses access over $5.2 billion in loans to keep their lights on and employees on payroll, according to Senator McConnell.

Kentucky families have also received more than $2.3 million in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury, according to McConnell.