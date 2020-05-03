Former Madison Central baseball coach Don Richardson passes away

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – One of the state’s most legendary baseball coaches has passed away.

Former Madison Central baseball and basketball coach Don Richardson has died.

According to the Richmond Register, he was 88 years old.

Richards coached the Indians baseball team for 35 years.

The most memorable season was when he coached the Indians to a 40-0 record in 1982.

They would win the Kentucky State High School Championship.

USA Today also awarded the team the National High School Baseball Championship.

He finished his career with a 952-157 coaching record at Madison Central and his 85.8 winning percentage still ranks No. 1 in KHSAA history.

Richardson played college baseball for EKU; he is in their Hall of Fame.