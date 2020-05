JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Sunday morning fire damaged the coliseum at Breathitt County High School.

Jackson Police say the Fairce O. Woods Coliseum suffered moderate damage. They say no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The coliseum is named for former Wildcat and longtime Breathitt County Coach Fairce Woods, who coached in the 1960’s.