Showers and storms return for your Sunday

After a very warm, sunny and pleasant Saturday a cold front will slowly move from north to south on Sunday. Expect showers and thunderstorms to be associated with the system some to the storms could be locally strong but under severe weather criteria. Overall temperatures will be cooler than Saturday will rain cooled air, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday will be dry but that will be short-lived will another cold front rolling through Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions, expect overnight lows to be in the upper 50s to low 60s

SUNDAY – Partly cloudy skies with showers and storms during the afternoon hours, highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s

