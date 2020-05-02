State representatives join protestors, demand state be re-opened

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Protestors returned to the capitol on Saturday and demanded Kentucky be re-opened.

The protest was much larger than any other in the state. Also, state representatives, such as Kim King (R) District 55, were out in solidarity.

- Advertisement -

The representatives spoke in front of the crowd about the pursuit of happiness and freedom of assembly.

They are calling on the governor to let all Kentuckians go back to work, arguing they can do so while staying safe, despite Governor Beshear announcing phases for industries to re-open.

Representatives also argue abortion clinics and liquor stores should not have been allowed to remain open.

One protestor, Tina Burnell, said she’s happy to know the elected officials are fighting for her and others.

“I am very proud of the representatives that have come out here to speak to the people that they represent, and I’m low disappointed in those who haven’t,” said Burnell.

Kentucky State Police says entrances to the capitol had to be blocked off because someone put down spikes, flattening several tires.